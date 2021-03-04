Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter.

JACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,227 shares of company stock valued at $112,594. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

