Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 283,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Manchester United as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $760.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.90. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

