Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 393,410 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 215.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 393,410 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares in the company, valued at $904,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,205 shares of company stock worth $1,971,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

