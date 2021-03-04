Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,711 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AECOM by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AECOM by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $60.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

