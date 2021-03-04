Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.00 ($131.76).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €118.60 ($139.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €111.53 and its 200 day moving average is €106.27. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

