Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

