Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

SAGE stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,045,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

