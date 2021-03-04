Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders have sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $223.35 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $227.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.72 and a 200-day moving average of $165.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

