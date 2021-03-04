SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.36.

SAIL stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5,503.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,703,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

