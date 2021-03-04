Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 210.0% in February

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TORVF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Saint Jean Carbon has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

