Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE SBH opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

