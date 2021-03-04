Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sandvik to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

SDVKY opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sandvik has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.36.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sandvik will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandvik by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

