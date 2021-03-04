Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGMO. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

SGMO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 161,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

