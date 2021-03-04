Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCZC stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Santa Cruz County Bank has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

