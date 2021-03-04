SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.

SAP stock opened at €103.10 ($121.29) on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.07.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.