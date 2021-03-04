Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.51. 53,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

