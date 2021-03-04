Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.15. 119,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $94.40.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

