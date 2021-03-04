Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes $251,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $63.24. 125,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. MKM Partners increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.