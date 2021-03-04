Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of STSA opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 747,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

