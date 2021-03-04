Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,557 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.24, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.38. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

