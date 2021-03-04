Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Covanta in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Covanta by 31.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

