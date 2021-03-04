Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

NYSE:CLX opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.37.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.