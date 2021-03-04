Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,922,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.