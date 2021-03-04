Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHA. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.79 ($7.99).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.52 ($8.85) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.16. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.