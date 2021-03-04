Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SBSNF stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

