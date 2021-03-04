Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SHNWF. UBS Group raised Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schroders from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of SHNWF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.