Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 854.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,397,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,033,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 227,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,075,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

