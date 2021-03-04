Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 267,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,131. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

