Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,961 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 14.1% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.50. 27,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,323. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

