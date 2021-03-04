Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,323. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

