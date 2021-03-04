Scott Tozier Sells 1,521 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.22. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

