SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SCYX. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750 in the last three months. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 219,623 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.