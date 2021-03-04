SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Declares GBX 1.38 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SEIT stock opened at GBX 110.35 ($1.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £747.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.26.

In related news, insider Emma Griffin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

