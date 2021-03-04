Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) Financial Analysis

Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seadrill and Seadrill Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A

Seadrill Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seadrill and Seadrill Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Seadrill has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01% Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Seadrill Partners beats Seadrill on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment in shallow waters. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On December 1, 2020, Seadrill Partners LLC, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

