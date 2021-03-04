Sean A. Cassidy Sells 2,221 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $172,016.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ARVN stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.