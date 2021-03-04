Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading Down 10.1%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.07. 17,386,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 25,886,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

