Secret Price Tops $3.02 on Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $210.47 million and $3.30 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00006109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.79 or 0.00440637 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00038538 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.57 or 0.04561587 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,332,678 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.