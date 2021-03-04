Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the January 28th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SEEMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,736. Seeing Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

