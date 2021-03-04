Sei Investments Co. Has $4 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

NYSE:PAG opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $72.46.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

