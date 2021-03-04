Sei Investments Co. Purchases 42,071 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 368.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,071 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,322 shares of company stock valued at $61,459,082 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.61 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

