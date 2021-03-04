Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.