Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,048 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADUS stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

