Sei Investments Co. Sells 695,378 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,378 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $181,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

