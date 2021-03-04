Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,714 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 715.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $210,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company.

MUSA stock opened at $123.13 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.