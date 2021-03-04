SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.49

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $5.21. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 86,547 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

In other news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

