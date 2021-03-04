Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SNSE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peyer purchased 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

