Sepio Capital LP Acquires 4,848 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $137.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

