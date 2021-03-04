Sepio Capital LP Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

CAT opened at $214.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.