Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,719 shares of company stock worth $1,039,364 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. Barclays cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barrington Research lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

