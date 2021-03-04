Sepio Capital LP Has $793,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO opened at $566.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

